Parkersburg man pleads guilty to possession of controlled substance

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - A Parkersburg man appeared in Wood County Magistrate Court this afternoon in front of Judge Jason Wharton.

Francis N. Waggoner Jr., 57, of Parkersburg, pled guilty to possession of a controlled substance (heroin) with intent to deliver.

The sentencing has been delayed until Waggoner finishes his time in rehab.

For now, his sentencing date has been scheduled for July 11, 2022 at 9 a.m. but could change depending on how his rehab is going.

