PSC approves WV water utility surcharge for improvements

CHARLESTON, W. Va. (AP) - West Virginia American Water’s request for a surcharge for infrastructure improvements has been approved by the state Public Service Commission.

The utility said the 1.62% surcharge will amount to about $1.01 for the average residential customer using 3,100 gallons a month.

West Virginia American Water said the surcharge is down from the 2021 average surcharge of about $3.55 a month.

The PSC approved the infrastructure replacement program on Monday. Last week, the PSC approved new base rates for the company, with an average monthly increase of more than $4 for residential water customers.

