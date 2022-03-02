Student Athlete of the Week: Gus Morrison

ELLENBORO, W.Va. (WTAP) -

Gus Morrison of Ritchie County, is our Jan Dils Student Athlete of the Week.

As a senior, Gus led his Rebels to a State Championship in football as well as collecting the MVP award for the game.

He started to play football when we was young, and he knew for a very long time that he never wanted to stop pursuing his passion.

He will be playing football with the Pioneers of Glenville State College this upcoming fall.

