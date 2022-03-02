Advertisement

W. Va. House passes term limit plan for constitutional officers

By The Associated Press
Published: Mar. 2, 2022 at 10:49 AM EST
CHARLESTON, W. Va. (AP) - The West Virginia House of Delegates has passed a resolution that would limit most of the state’s constitutional officers to three consecutive terms in office starting in 2025.

The resolution passed on a 93-0 vote Wednesday. It now goes to the state Senate.

If the Senate passes it, the resolution would go before voters in November.

The resolution concerns the offices of agriculture commissioner, attorney general, auditor, secretary of state and treasurer. Currently there are no limits to their terms in office.

The governor already is limited to two consecutive terms. Wednesday was the final day that bills could be passed from their originating chamber.

