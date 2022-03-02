Advertisement

W.Va. Senate passes bill restricting race, identity teaching

By The Associated Press
Published: Mar. 2, 2022 at 2:10 PM EST
CHARLESTON, W. Va.(AP) - The West Virginia Senate has passed a bill that would prevent the teaching in public K-12 and higher education schools that any race is superior to another or that students should feel guilty because of their race.

The Republican-majority greenlit the legislation 21-12, despite objections from multiple Democrats, including the body’s only Black lawmaker, who said the policy was ``a step backward.’’

Democratic Sen. Owens Brown is the former president of the West Virginia NAACP and is the first Black man to serve in the state Senate.

He said there is no evidence that any teachers in West Virginia are teaching students that one race is superior to another.

