Advertisement

Consumer Crackdown: BBB says tax time brings out scammers

Experts urge caution with online exchanges
By Sandra Jones
Published: Mar. 2, 2022 at 9:44 PM EST
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

InvestigateTV - It’s not often you get an email from the IRS, but when Steven Fay opened his inbox and saw an “IRS office” message offering a $782 grant, he said it made him suspicious.

“Words like data, not information, a grant, because the IRS doesn’t deal with grants, that’s a federal government issue,” Fay said.

The Iowa resident said the email also stated the grant was related to the “ongoing Covid-19 virus disaster.” He said at that point, he knew it was a scam.

“There was just a lot of words in there that really triggered me to not click on the link that they were asking me to complete data with,” Fay said.

Fay said he didn’t fall for it because of all the red flags. According to the Better Business Bureau, his instinct was right.

Sandra Guile of the BBB’s national office said tax season is a popular time of year for scammers looking to target consumers through email, phone, or text message.

“There are people out there that would actually love to get their hands on your personal identifiable information,” Guile said.

She said scammers pressure victims to give up their personal information by offering to file taxes for them. She said it often starts with a phone call where the caller tries to take advantage of the potential victim’s tax history.

Maybe you have tax penalties, outstanding from the previous year and they, just need some pieces of information to verify your identification. The second way may be by a text message with another threatening piece of information,” Guile said.

Guile said fraudsters also attempt to reach victims through email phishing.

“Most people get it in their email box, and they say, oh gee, that’s from the IRS, I should probably respond to that,” Guile said. “But they’re not paying attention in which the form that email is in.”

Guile said the scammers could use similar tactics if you’re late with a tax return. To fight that, she recommends filing sooner rather than later. One tool the IRS offers to fight fraud is a specialized identity protection PIN.

Experts said the best way to avoid tax scams is to get that IP PIN number before filing a return, deal with trustworthy tax preparers and make sure you’re on a real IRS website.

If you come across a tax scam, report it to the BBB’s Scamtracker. If you’re a victim of tax identity theft, you can file a complaint with the Federal Trade Commission by calling 1-877-FTC-HELP.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Wreck in Vincent
One person dead, one child injured after two-car wreck in Vincent, Ohio
According to the Ohio State Highway Patrol, 10,255 crashes were caused by vehicle defects from...
Ohio State Highway Patrol reminds drivers the importance of vehicle maintenance
Brandon Bruce
Marietta man charged after holding gun to girlfriend’s head
Hosaflook chosen as superintendent of Jackson County Schools
People are hard at work, getting the vendor mall ready for the grand opening.
A vendor mall is coming to Williamstown

Latest News

Google released a statement about their move to suspend ads in Russia, saying it was 'in light...
Google halts all advertising in Russia
Stocks were deep in negative territory, down around 500 points Friday morning amid stressors...
Stocks tumble as war overshadows ‘fantastic’ US jobs data
It's the second-leading cause of cancer deaths in U.S. men and women combined, but regular...
Screening key to finding colon cancer, preventing death
With supply chains squeezed after the COVID-19 outbreak, Biden is arguing that the return of...
LIVE: Biden to announce Siemens investment, planned factory jobs
Roughly 3,000 eighth graders from Haywood, Lauderdale, and Tipton counties in Tennessee...
Strong job growth points to COVID’s fading grip on economy