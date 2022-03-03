Advertisement

Coroner: African American man shot 20 times in police hospital killing

A coroner’s report says an African American man killed in a confrontation with police in an...
A coroner’s report says an African American man killed in a confrontation with police in an Ohio emergency room last year was shot 20 times in the encounter.((Source: WTVM))
By The Associated Press
Published: Mar. 3, 2022 at 12:36 PM EST
COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) - A coroner’s report says an African American man killed in a confrontation with police in an Ohio emergency room last year was shot 20 times in the encounter.

Footage of the April 2021 incident shows a routine police pat-down of Miles Jackson in a Columbus area emergency room erupt within minutes into a fatal police shooting after the 27-year-old apparently fired a gun he had concealed in his possession.

Dr. Anahi Ortiz is the coroner in Franklin County in central Ohio.

Her office released a report Thursday that showed Jackson was shot 20 times in the head, chest, abdomen and legs.

