Gallapolis man arrested after high-speed chase

Jason Northup, 34, of Gallipolis
Jason Northup, 34, of Gallipolis(Syracuse Police Department)
By Zach Shrivers
Published: Mar. 3, 2022 at 12:53 PM EST
SYRACUSE, Ohio (WTAP) - A Gallipolis man is behind bars after police said he led them on a high-speed chase that started in Meigs County.

Officers with the Syracuse Police Department said they tried to stop a Jeep on Wednesday for speeding and going left of center, but the driver kept going.

Police said they chased the Jeep toward Racine, reaching speeds of 100 miles per hour. Officers said once they reached Racine, the car drove through residential yards and blew through stop signs while continuing to drive at reckless speeds.

The chase continued onto State Route 124 and then onto Tornado Road, where police said speeds reached 85 mph while passing Southern School.

Police were able to box the Jeep in while on Tornado and forced it to stop. However, officers said the driver tried to reverse out of the situation and almost hit an officer.

After that, police said the driver, later identified as 34-year-old Jason Northup, got out of the car and tried to resist police. Officials said he was “tased” and taken into custody.

Northup was taken to the Fairfield County Jail while he waits for his court appearance in Meigs County Court.

You can read more about the chase on the Syracuse Police Department’s Facebook Page.

