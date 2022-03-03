Advertisement

Lyft driver accused of raping intoxicated passenger in backseat, police say

Kevyn Rojas is facing sexual battery charges after police say he raped a Lyft passenger.
Kevyn Rojas is facing sexual battery charges after police say he raped a Lyft passenger.(Miami-Dade County Sheriff's Office via CNN Newsource)
By CNN staff
Published: Mar. 3, 2022 at 1:36 PM EST
(CNN) - Miami police have arrested a Lyft driver for allegedly raping an intoxicated tourist during a ride last weekend.

Police say a woman used Lyft on Feb. 26 to get back to her hotel. But the driver, identified as Kevyn Rojas, drove past the destination.

The woman told police he eventually parked the car, got into the back seat, and raped her. The woman says she tried to fight him off but was too drunk.

Rojas later dropped her off at her hotel, and she filed a police report.

Rojas is facing sexual battery charges.

Lyft says it is appalled by the driver’s alleged behavior. He has been permanently removed from the company.

