Man sentenced to years behind bars in Wood Co. court

Juan Rodriguez McMutary sentenced on his three guilty charges involving drugs and guns.
WTAP News @ Noon
By Zach Miles
Published: Mar. 3, 2022 at 12:56 PM EST
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Juan Rodriguez McMutary will serve multiple years in prison after he appeared in front of Judge John D. Beane in Wood County Circuit Court on Thursday morning.

Court officials say McMutary was pulled over for illegally crossing a double-yellow line and attempting to flee the officer.

The officer on scene searched his car and found him with possession of methamphetamine and fentanyl.

After debates and statements between the defense and prosecution, McMutary gave a statement in court saying he was racially profiled.

Judge Beane then proceeded to sentence McMutary for five years in prison for his possession of a firearm charge and three to 15 years for his possession of a controlled substance, fentanyl, charge. McMutuary was also given a 6-month sentence for his third charge, but he was granted full credit for time he already served in jail.

McMutary ended his time in court by filing an appeal of Judge Beane’s decision.

