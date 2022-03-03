Advertisement

Obituary: Guthrie, D. Dolores

By Andrew Noll
Published: Mar. 3, 2022 at 3:14 PM EST
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - D. Dolores Guthrie, 89, of Parkersburg, WV died Sunday February 27, 2022 at The Willows. 

She was born in Roane County, WV a daughter of the late Howard C. and Opal V. (Lattimer) Brown.

She is survived by her son Mike Guthrie of Parkersburg; daughter Becky Jo Nelson of Texas; sister Patricia Frank; special brother Jimmy Brown; and several grandchildren, great grandchildren; and great great grandchildren.

In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by her husband Bevan C. Guthrie, grandson Porter “Stoney” Masson, III; two brothers Dave and Larry Brown; and two sisters Ruth Williams and Esther Cowart.

There will be no visitation or services. Burial will be at West Virginia National Cemetery. 

Leavitt Funeral Home, Parkersburg is assisting the family with arrangements.

