Obituary: Johnson, Daniel A.

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Daniel A. Johnson, 70, of Parkersburg went to be with his Lord after a long illness on Wednesday, March 2, 2022.

He was born November 27, 1951 in Parkersburg, a son of the late Paul E. and Edna L. Graham Johnson.

Daniel had been employed with the West Virginia State Roads. He was a member of Big Tygart Baptist Church and he loved stock car racing, NASCAR, Dale Earnhardt, swimming and driving his golf cart in Florida.

He was loved by everyone who knew him.

Those left to cherish his memory are two sisters, Sharon Walker (Carl) of Parkersburg and Judy Williams (Bud) Williams of Mineral Wells and several nieces and nephews that he loved dearly.

Funeral services will be conducted 12:00 p.m. Tuesday, March 8, 2022 at Vaughan Kimes Funeral Home, 521 Fifth Street, Parkersburg, with Reverend Kent Lowther officiating. Interment will follow at Sunset Memory Gardens. The family will receive friends 4:00 p.m. – 7:00 p.m. Monday at the funeral home.

Please visit vaughankimes.com to share a memory or message of comfort with Daniel’s family.

