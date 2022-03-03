Advertisement

Obituary: Johnson, Daniel A.

Daniel A. Johnson Obit
Daniel A. Johnson Obit(None)
By Andrew Noll
Published: Mar. 3, 2022 at 2:16 PM EST
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Daniel A. Johnson, 70, of Parkersburg went to be with his Lord after a long illness on Wednesday, March 2, 2022.

He was born November 27, 1951 in Parkersburg, a son of the late Paul E. and Edna L. Graham Johnson.

Daniel had been employed with the West Virginia State Roads. He was a member of Big Tygart Baptist Church and he loved stock car racing, NASCAR, Dale Earnhardt, swimming and driving his golf cart in Florida.

He was loved by everyone who knew him.

Those left to cherish his memory are two sisters, Sharon Walker (Carl) of Parkersburg and Judy Williams (Bud) Williams of Mineral Wells and several nieces and nephews that he loved dearly.

Funeral services will be conducted 12:00 p.m. Tuesday, March 8, 2022 at Vaughan Kimes Funeral Home, 521 Fifth Street, Parkersburg, with Reverend Kent Lowther officiating. Interment will follow at Sunset Memory Gardens. The family will receive friends 4:00 p.m. – 7:00 p.m. Monday at the funeral home.

Please visit vaughankimes.com to share a memory or message of comfort with Daniel’s family.

Copyright 2022 WTAP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Wreck in Vincent
One person dead, one child injured after two-car wreck in Vincent, Ohio
According to the Ohio State Highway Patrol, 10,255 crashes were caused by vehicle defects from...
Ohio State Highway Patrol reminds drivers the importance of vehicle maintenance
Brandon Bruce
Marietta man charged after holding gun to girlfriend’s head
Hosaflook chosen as superintendent of Jackson County Schools
People are hard at work, getting the vendor mall ready for the grand opening.
A vendor mall is coming to Williamstown

Latest News

Ella Mae Greathouse Caplinger Obit
Obituary: Caplinger, Ella Mae Greathouse
Roger Allen Stewart II Obit
Obituary: Stewart II, Roger Allen
Ruby J. Sprout Obit
Obituary: Sprout, Ruby J.
D. Dolores Guthrie Obit
Obituary: Guthrie, D. Dolores
Doris Lee McPherson Obit
Obituary: McPherson, Doris Lee