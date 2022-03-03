Obituary: McPherson, Doris Lee

WASHINGTON, W.Va. (WTAP) - Doris Lee McPherson, 67, of Washington, WV passed away at her home.

She was born August 5, 1954 in Parkersburg, WV, a daughter of the late Elza B. and Ruth E. Seebaugh McPherson.

Doris was a 1974 graduate of Parkersburg South High School, member of the New England Baptist Church and was active in the Mission Circle Women’s Group. She worked as a cook for Long John Silver’s Restaurant.

Family left behind to cherish her memory are her sister, Joyce (Kenny) Miller of Williamstown ; four brothers, Bud (Judy) McPherson of Washington, Danny R. (Sheila) McPherson of Lubeck, Jerry B. (Becky) McPherson of Mineral Wells and Kevin B. McPherson of Parkersburg along with several nieces and nephews, including a special nephew, Nick McPherson (Typhanie) of Washington; one aunt, Helen Seebaugh.

In addition to her parents, Doris was preceded in death by two sisters, Patricia E. Trimble and Glenna R. Seebaugh and aunt, Hazel Seebaugh.

Services will be held Saturday, March 5, 2022 at 2:30 PM at Lambert-Tatman Funeral Home, South Parkersburg with Pastor Roger Johnson officiating. Burial will follow at Bethany Cemetery on New England Ridge. The family will receive friends one hour prior at the funeral home.

