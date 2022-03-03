Advertisement

Obituary: McPherson, Doris Lee

Doris Lee McPherson Obit
Doris Lee McPherson Obit(None)
By Andrew Noll
Published: Mar. 3, 2022 at 2:41 PM EST
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON, W.Va. (WTAP) - Doris Lee McPherson, 67, of Washington, WV passed away at her home.

She was born August 5, 1954 in Parkersburg, WV, a daughter of the late Elza B. and Ruth E. Seebaugh McPherson.

Doris was a 1974 graduate of Parkersburg South High School, member of the New England Baptist Church and was active in the Mission Circle Women’s Group. She worked as a cook for Long John Silver’s Restaurant.

Family left behind to cherish her memory are her sister, Joyce (Kenny) Miller of Williamstown ; four brothers, Bud (Judy) McPherson of Washington, Danny R. (Sheila) McPherson of Lubeck, Jerry B. (Becky) McPherson of Mineral Wells and Kevin B. McPherson of Parkersburg along with several nieces and nephews, including a special nephew, Nick McPherson (Typhanie) of Washington; one aunt, Helen Seebaugh.

In addition to her parents, Doris was preceded in death by two sisters, Patricia E. Trimble and Glenna R. Seebaugh and aunt, Hazel Seebaugh.

Services will be held Saturday, March 5, 2022 at 2:30 PM at Lambert-Tatman Funeral Home, South Parkersburg with Pastor Roger Johnson officiating. Burial will follow at Bethany Cemetery on New England Ridge. The family will receive friends one hour prior at the funeral home.

Condolences may be sent to the family at www.lamberttatman.com

Copyright 2022 WTAP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Wreck in Vincent
One person dead, one child injured after two-car wreck in Vincent, Ohio
According to the Ohio State Highway Patrol, 10,255 crashes were caused by vehicle defects from...
Ohio State Highway Patrol reminds drivers the importance of vehicle maintenance
Brandon Bruce
Marietta man charged after holding gun to girlfriend’s head
Hosaflook chosen as superintendent of Jackson County Schools
People are hard at work, getting the vendor mall ready for the grand opening.
A vendor mall is coming to Williamstown

Latest News

Ella Mae Greathouse Caplinger Obit
Obituary: Caplinger, Ella Mae Greathouse
Roger Allen Stewart II Obit
Obituary: Stewart II, Roger Allen
Ruby J. Sprout Obit
Obituary: Sprout, Ruby J.
D. Dolores Guthrie Obit
Obituary: Guthrie, D. Dolores