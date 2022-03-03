Advertisement

Obituary: Sprout, Ruby J.

Gladioli flowers from above. Obituary or death notice concept.
Ruby J. Sprout Obit(Eskymaks. | Eskymaks - stock.adobe.com)
By Andrew Noll
Published: Mar. 3, 2022 at 3:34 PM EST
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Ruby J. Sprout, 89 of Parkersburg, formerly of Walker community, passed away March 3, 2022 at The Willows Nursing and Rehab Center.  She was born September 28, 1932 in Wood County, a daughter of the late Carl D. and Nellie B. Ware Beha.

Ruby was a homemaker who loved cooking and baking.  She also liked being outside, fishing and gardening.  She was a life-time Christian and long-time member of Vaught Chapel United Methodist Church.

Surviving are her children:  Teresa Wilharm (Steve) of Parkersburg, Bob Sprout (Karen), Tom Sprout (Linda) and Ed Sprout (Louvina), all of Walker, two brothers:  Edward Beha of Joliet, IL and Everett Beha of Parkersburg along with six grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband Lee George Sprout Jr., two brothers and two sisters.

Funeral services will be Sunday 2PM at the Leavitt Funeral Home, Parkersburg with Pastor Jim Yoak officiating.  Interment will follow at Mount Carmel Cemetery, Walker.  Visitation will be Saturday 2-5PM and one hour prior to services.

Online guests may send condolences to the family by visiting www.LeavittFuneralHome.com.

