Obituary: Stewart II, Roger Allen

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Roger Allen Stewart, II, born 1/27/1967, left this earth and went back home to his heavenly parents on 3/2/2022.

Allen loved fishing, the Dallas Cowboys and West Virginia football. But, mostly, he loved his family and friends, and his cat “Baby Girl”.

He is survived by his mother, Carolyn Louise Stewart; two sons, Roger Allen Stewart, III (Bub), and Levi Ray Stewart; His brother, Aaron (Stacy) Stewart, their children, Austin Stewart and Madison Stewart; His sister, Jackie (Minam) Choe, Jackie’s children, Tiffany Stanley, Beau (Tanessa) Stanley, and Davey Stanley; Four loving uncles, Gerald Lowther, Jimmy (Carol) Lowther, Leland (Sarah) Lowther, and Dennis Lowther.

He was preceded in death by his father, Roger Allen Stewart; grandparents, George (Mary) Stewart, Brent (Thelma) Lowther; uncle, Butch Stewart; and an aunt, Barbara Clovis.

Allen’s nickname was “Cat Whisperer”, as he rescued many cats and took them to the animal shelter.

Allen was a member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints.

In lieu of flowers, you can make a donation to the Parkersburg Humane Society, for cats or dogs.

Visitation will be from 11 a.m. – 1 p.m. on Monday, March 7, 2022, at Sunset Memorial Funeral Home, with funeral services at 1 p.m.

“The most important thing to Allen was his family. In his memory, please always let your family know that you love them.”

