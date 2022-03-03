Advertisement

Ohio bill seeks removal of Russian assets from state funds

An Ohio lawmaker has introduced a bill requiring the state’s five public employee pension funds...
An Ohio lawmaker has introduced a bill requiring the state’s five public employee pension funds to divest themselves of Russian assets and banning state and local governments from contracting with Russian companies.(Kurtis Bradley Brown - WTAP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Mar. 3, 2022 at 3:31 PM EST
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) - An Ohio lawmaker has introduced a bill requiring the state’s five public employee pension funds to divest themselves of Russian assets and banning state and local governments from contracting with Russian companies.

The bill introduced Thursday by Sen. Niraj Antani, a suburban Dayton Republican, comes the same day as an executive order from Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine that immediately lays out similar requirements for state entities.

Both efforts are aimed at punishing Russia over its invasion of Ukraine. Antani says Ohioans must support the worldwide effort to combat Russian aggression.

His bill contains an emergency clause meaning it would take effect immediately if signed into law.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Wreck in Vincent
One person dead, one child injured after two-car wreck in Vincent, Ohio
Hosaflook chosen as superintendent of Jackson County Schools
If you drive, chances are you’ve been feeling the pain at the pump.
Why gas prices are rising
According to the Ohio State Highway Patrol, 10,255 crashes were caused by vehicle defects from...
Ohio State Highway Patrol reminds drivers the importance of vehicle maintenance
A West Virginia man has been sentenced to six years in prison in a $4.3 million truck warranty...
Men sentenced in $4.3M truck warranty fraud scheme

Latest News

Williamstown MS vocalist selected as finalist for W.Va. Solo and Ensemble Festival
Williamstown MS vocalist selected as finalist for W.Va. Solo and Ensemble Festival
Parkersburg South HS thespian troupe performs play for W.Va. Festival
Parkersburg South HS thespian troupe performs play for W.Va. Festival
Many singers wore pins dawning the colors of the Ukrainian flag.
Marietta College choir demonstrates support for Ukraine through music
Wood and Jackson Co. middle schools compete in regional W.Va. history bowl
Wood and Jackson Co. middle schools compete in regional W.Va. history bowl
A restaurant worker answers the phone.
NCAA basketball tournament gives local businesses a little boost