Ohio State Highway Patrol reminds drivers the importance of vehicle maintenance

MARIETTA, Ohio (WTAP) - According to the Ohio State Highway Patrol, 10,255 crashes were caused by vehicle defects from 2017 to 2021.

Brake failures and tire blowouts were the most-common causes of vehicle defect-related crashes.

Of those crashes, there were 48 defect-related fatal crashes which resulted in 56 deaths on Ohio’s roadways. 31 percent of those fatal crashes were caused by tire blowouts which was the leading cause of death.

There were also 2,795 crashes that involved injuries caused by vehicle defects.

“Keeping up with routine maintenance on your vehicle helps keep our roads safe,” said Governor Mike DeWine. “By ensuring your vehicle is roadworthy, crashes can be prevented throughout Ohio.”

Many of the vehicles involved in these crashes were older vehicles. 53 percent of the crashes were from cars with the model years 1999-2008. Only 25 percent of the crashes involved vehicles with the model years 2010-2019.

“Defect-related crashes are preventable,” Lt. Chesar, Marietta Post Commander said. “When you get behind the wheel of a vehicle with a defect you are putting your life and that of others at risk.”

If you see an unsafe motorist driving on Ohio roads the Ohio State Highway Patrol reminds you to call #677 to report it.

