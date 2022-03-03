This Is Home: Brent Watson breaks Emerson Lanes’ bowling record

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) -For nearly 40 years nobody could beat the bowling record at Emerson Lanes in Parkersburg. But that all changed last week thanks to Parkersburg native Brent Watson made local bowling history.

Strikes come easy to Brent Watson. If he’s not at Emerson Lanes, you’ll find him at some other bowling alley.

“I bowl across the country everywhere. A lot of scratch tournaments. I’ve been bowling competitively for 30 years.”

And all those years of bowling are paying off. Not only is Watson a sponsored bowler and the Parkersburg High School Bowling Coach, he recently broke the record at Emerson Lanes.

“I used some balls in practice. I started with a ball and I left a 7/10 split. Then I changed balls to a GB4 Pearl and then I just started striking,” Watson said.

It was one strike after another. Watson rolled a 275, 300 and a 289, making his total 864. It was official, after nearly four decades, Watson beat Marty Branjes’s previous record of 856.

“I’ve had three chances on this pair to break Marty’s record. I had the front nine last game every time and I’ve 10 pinned every time... I’ve left the 10 pin every time. This time I wasn’t going to leave a 10 pin-that was my goal.”

And Brandjes is being a good sport about giving up his title.

“You just need one night and one of these boys had to have that night and I knew that would have to happen sooner or later and I’m glad Bret was able to do it,” Brandjes said.

Both Brandjes and Watson said there are many great bowlers in Parkersburg who may soon break Watson’s record.

And Watson said he welcomes the competition. He said he has many more years of bowling left in him.

“I’m just thankful that my parents got me into bowling when I was four years old and my uncle taught me how to bowl-me and my brother my twin brother-I got a twin brother and we are highly competitive,” Watson said.

“It’s just that competitive nature. It’s a lifetime sport. It’s not like basketball or football you can play until you’re 80. You can bowl until you can’t walk anymore and that’s why it’s a lifetime sport and that’s what I like it so much.”

Copyright 2022 WTAP. All rights reserved.