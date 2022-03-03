TSA offering precheck application enrollment at W. Va. airport

CHARLESTON, W. Va. (AP) - The Transportation Security Administration is offering a precheck application enrollment center next week at West Virginia International Yeager Airport.

The airport says U.S. citizens and legal permanent residents are able to enroll in the expedited screening program.

It allows air travelers in select TSA screening lanes to leave on their shoes, light outerwear and belt; keep their laptop in a case; and leave permitted liquids and gels in a carry-on.

The airport will host a temporary pop-up enrollment center in the ticket lobby next Monday through Friday. Application fee is $85 and is good for five years.

