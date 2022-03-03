Advertisement

TSA offering precheck application enrollment at W. Va. airport

The Transportation Security Administration is offering a precheck application enrollment center...
The Transportation Security Administration is offering a precheck application enrollment center next week at West Virginia International Yeager Airport.(WSAZ)
By The Associated Press
Published: Mar. 3, 2022 at 12:04 PM EST
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLESTON, W. Va. (AP) - The Transportation Security Administration is offering a precheck application enrollment center next week at West Virginia International Yeager Airport.

The airport says U.S. citizens and legal permanent residents are able to enroll in the expedited screening program.

It allows air travelers in select TSA screening lanes to leave on their shoes, light outerwear and belt; keep their laptop in a case; and leave permitted liquids and gels in a carry-on.

The airport will host a temporary pop-up enrollment center in the ticket lobby next Monday through Friday. Application fee is $85 and is good for five years.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Wreck in Vincent
One person dead, one child injured after two-car wreck in Vincent, Ohio
According to the Ohio State Highway Patrol, 10,255 crashes were caused by vehicle defects from...
Ohio State Highway Patrol reminds drivers the importance of vehicle maintenance
Brandon Bruce
Marietta man charged after holding gun to girlfriend’s head
Hosaflook chosen as superintendent of Jackson County Schools
People are hard at work, getting the vendor mall ready for the grand opening.
A vendor mall is coming to Williamstown

Latest News

Senate Finance Committee Chair Sen. Eric Tarr said Friday the bill is just a starting point for...
W.Va. House, Senate move forward on budget proposals
The Exponent Telegram reports County Commissioner David Hinkle said in January that what the...
Disclosure of executive session info up to W.Va. localities
WTAP News @ Noon - Hosaflook selected as Jackson County Schools superintendent
WTAP News @ Noon - Hosaflook selected as Jackson County Schools superintendent
A group of Republican voters seeking use of unconstitutional Ohio legislative maps in 2022...
GOP voters in Ohio push for speed in Statehouse map dispute
A West Virginia man has been sentenced to six years in prison in a $4.3 million truck warranty...
Men sentenced in $4.3M truck warranty fraud scheme