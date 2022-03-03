A vendor mall is coming to Williamstown

WILLIAMSTOWN, W.Va. (WTAP) - A new business is coming to town. It’s called Valley Vendor Mall LLC but it’s not your average mall.

It’s a property that’s been vacant for three years but this Wednesday you could hear the sounds of progress - drills buzzing and shelves being moved into place.

Mall Owner Mike Voshel said, “I’ve always thought that this would be a good location for a store. I mean, for the last two years, I’ve sort of planned on trying to get the property here to do this.”

How the mall will work is simple.

“The vendors come in, they rent a space, we’ll have a portal where they can be online on a daily basis and check their sales,” Voshel explained.

All vendors have to do is stock their shelves and choose whether or not they want to renew their monthly contract. They also must have West Virginia Business License.

So far, the turn out’s been promising.

Voshel said, “I’m going to go ahead and start the process of phase two to build a back room because we’ve had such a turnout of people looking for spaces so I’m really thinking it’s going to take off…,”

The mall will open in three phases and, with each new phase, more vendor space is unlocked.

All together, there will be over 100 vendor spots. So far, almost 40 spots have been reserved.

“Out of the ones that are reserved right now, most of them are out of the Marietta Parkersburg area,” Voshel said.

And there’s overflow space too.

“We have the storage buildings around the back for our vendors if they have extra stock they need to store…,”

When the project’s done, expect to see anything from paint to tools to antiques on the shelves.

Voshel said the goal is to have a soft opening in late March and a grand opening on April 1st. The mall will be open seven days a week from 10 AM to 6 PM.

Valley Vendor Mall LLC will be located where Voshel’s Furniture used to be at 1863 Route 14 in Williamstown.

