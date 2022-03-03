Advertisement

Vienna man pleads guilty to two drugs charges

By Andrew Noll
Published: Mar. 3, 2022 at 3:09 PM EST
VIENNA, W.Va. (WTAP) - A Vienna man appeared in Wood County Magistrate Court Thursday afternoon in front of Judge J.D. Beane where he pled guilty to two drug charges from February 2021.

Nathan Shelton, 38, of Vienna, pled guilty to one count of possession of a controlled substance (fentanyl) with intent to deliver and a second count of possession of a controlled substance (codeine) with the intent to deliver.

For the first charge, Shelton is facing no less than two years but no more than ten years behind bars. For the second charge, he is facing one to 15 years in prison.

Shelton is currently being held at the North Central Regional Jail.

His sentencing date is scheduled for May 12 at 9 a.m.

