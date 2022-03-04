Battle Against Cystic Fibrosis basketball and football games ready to return after two year hiatus

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - After a two year hiatus due to COVID-19, the Battle Against Cystic Fibrosis basketball and football games are making their return for the 26th time.

Cystic fibrosis (CF) is a progressive, genetic disease that causes persistent lung infections and limits the ability to breathe over time.

Teams will be made up of high school seniors from around the states of West Virginia and Ohio.

The basketball games will be held at Parkersburg South High School on Friday, April 1 with the girls game starting at 5:30 p.m. and the boys game starting at 7:30 p.m.

Amy Chapman, the head coach of the girls basketball team at Gilmer County High School, will be coaching the girls team representing West Virginia. Brett Jones, the head coach of the girls basketball team at Vinton County High School, will be coaching the girls team representing Ohio.

Mark Barnhart, the head coach of the boys basketball team at St. Mary’s High School, will coach the boys team representing West Virginia. Clint Crane, the head coach of Caldwell High School’s boys basketball team, will coach the boys team representing Ohio.

During halftime of the girl’s game there will be a Slam Dunk Contest for the boys who are apart of the West Virginia and Ohio teams. During halftime of the boys game, there will be a three point shooting contest for the girls who are apart of the West Virginia and Ohio teams.

Practices will be held at Parkersburg South High School on March 28, 29, 30, and 31 before the game on April 1.

The football game is on Friday, June 3 at St Mary’s Bill Hanlin Stadium.

Nate Tanner, the head coach of the Parkersburg South High School Football team, will coach the boys team representing West Virginia. Jason Schob, the head coach of the Marietta High School Football team, will coach the boys team representing Ohio.

Practice dates are still to be determined for the football teams.

