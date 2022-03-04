Classic Plastics Toy and Comic Expo returns to Parkersburg

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - The Classic Plastics Toy and Comic Expo is returning to Parkersburg Saturday morning.

The event kicks off at 10:00 a.m. in the Parkersburg Art Center, and organizers say it will wrap up at 6:00 p.m.

Classic Plastics is expecting more than 40 vendors this year.

It costs $5 to get in, but children 10 and under get in for free.

Classic Plastics says that half of the proceeds will be donated to the Art Center.

Organizers say attendees are welcome to come dressed up as their favorite characters.

