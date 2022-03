Scoreboard: March 3, 2022

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) -

HIGH SCHOOL GIRL’S BASKETBALL

Parkersburg Catholic advances to State Tournament

W. Va. Class AA Region 1 Co-Finals

Ritchie County - 37

Parkersburg Catholic - 61

Parkersburg Catholic clinches top seed in state tournament, will face Buffalo in Round 1 on March 8, at 7:15 p.m.

St. Marys advances to the State Tournament

Williamstown - 24

St. Marys - 40

St. Marys clinches 3 seed in state tournament, will face Summers County in Round 1 on March 9, at 11:15 a.m.

Ohio Division Four Region 15 Semi-Finals

Berne Union - 25

Waterford - 40

Waterford faces Trimble in Elite 8 on March 5 at 7 p.m. at Pickerington North High School

W.V.S.S.A.C. WRESTLING TOURNAMENT DAY 1 STANDINGS

1. Wheeling Park

2. University

3. Parkersburg South

4. Spring Mills

5. John Marshall

6. Huntington

7. Woodrow Wilson

8. St. Albans

9. Parkersburg

10. Cabell Midland

