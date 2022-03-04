Advertisement

Stepping up initiative will start in Washington County

WTAP News @ 5- Stepping up initiative
By Kheron Alston
Published: Mar. 4, 2022 at 6:00 PM EST
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - The stepping up initiative is a national initiative that looks to reduce the number of those in correctional facilities with mental illnesses.

They are hoping to reduce this number by getting ahead of the illness.

A meeting will be held on March 22 where members of the national initiative and Marietta Municipal Court Judge Janet Welch will be in attendance.

Judge Welch explains how the initiative will help those struggling with mental health.

“There seems to be a problem with serious mental health. If there is a serious mental health diagnosis then in order to change what happens in the future we need to change how we are dealing with that problem,” said Welch.

This is the first formal year that the initiative will be brought to Washington County but Judge Welch says they have been building the stepping stones over time for the program to succeed.

Copyright 2022 WTAP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A West Virginia man has been sentenced to six years in prison in a $4.3 million truck warranty...
Men sentenced in $4.3M truck warranty fraud scheme
Wreck in Vincent
One person dead, one child injured after two-car wreck in Vincent, Ohio
If you drive, chances are you’ve been feeling the pain at the pump.
Why gas prices are rising
John Lincoln
Man arrested for allegedly stealing catalytic converters from WVU vehicles
Ella Mae Greathouse Caplinger Obit
Obituary: Caplinger, Ella Mae Greathouse

Latest News

Car show returns to local mall
Annual car show returns to Grand Central Mall
Classic Plastics Toy Expo makes its anticipated return
Classic plastics Toy Expo returns to Parkersburg after two year hiatus
Williamstown MS vocalist selected as finalist for W.Va. Solo and Ensemble Festival
Williamstown MS vocalist selected as finalist for W.Va. Solo and Ensemble Festival
Parkersburg South HS thespian troupe performs play for W.Va. Festival
Parkersburg South HS thespian troupe performs play for W.Va. Festival
Many singers wore pins dawning the colors of the Ukrainian flag.
Marietta College choir demonstrates support for Ukraine through music