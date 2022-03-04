Stepping up initiative will start in Washington County

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - The stepping up initiative is a national initiative that looks to reduce the number of those in correctional facilities with mental illnesses.

They are hoping to reduce this number by getting ahead of the illness.

A meeting will be held on March 22 where members of the national initiative and Marietta Municipal Court Judge Janet Welch will be in attendance.

Judge Welch explains how the initiative will help those struggling with mental health.

“There seems to be a problem with serious mental health. If there is a serious mental health diagnosis then in order to change what happens in the future we need to change how we are dealing with that problem,” said Welch.

This is the first formal year that the initiative will be brought to Washington County but Judge Welch says they have been building the stepping stones over time for the program to succeed.

