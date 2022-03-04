Wood County Superintendent accepts new job as Jackson county superintendent

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Wood County superintendent, Will Hosaflook, has accepted a job in Jackson County holding the same position.

This job is available due to current Jackson County superintendent Blaine Hess retiring at the end of June.

Wood County Board of Education President, Justin Raber, he says the decision makes a lot of sense for Hosaflook.

“He’s from Jackson County and with that position opening up it was the right move for him,” says Raber.

Hosaflook also says that it was a tough decision for him but for him personally it made sense.

“It’s a tough decision it weighed heavily on myself as well as my family. However I cannot think of a more fufilling accomplishment than to go back to the county who formed who you are today so it’s a great honor,” says Hosaflook.

Hosaflook’s new Jackson county position will begin July 1 and the new Wood County superintendent will officially start the same day.

Copyright 2022 WTAP. All rights reserved.