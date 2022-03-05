Annual car show returns to Grand Central Mall

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - The annual car show returned to the local Grand Central Mall in Vienna today. Many came out to get up close and personal with the racing scene in West Virginia.

50 cars were parked in the middle of the mall where the public was able to see and event touch the cars.

Local high school driver Zach Wigal is a third generation driver and he says he feels this event was important to help the growth of the sport.

“It’s really important they had this because it’s not like basketball where you can go buy a $10 basketball at Walmart and go play basketball. You have to be around it and know people to get into it,” said Wigal.

As part of the younger generation of driving Wigal says he hopes he can be a part of the upwards growth for racing and he has a solution.

“I think there needs to be a bigger media presence and just get it out there because not a lot of people are interested in it. They go watcha NASCAR race and say that’s boring I don’t want to do that. But it really is fun and we need to be able to show it off better,” said Wigal.

