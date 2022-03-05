Classic plastics Toy Expo returns to Parkersburg after two year hiatus

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - The Parkersburg Art Center hosted a two story toy expo.

The name could be deceiving because many other collectibles outside of toys were present at the event. Comic books, video games, action figures and many other collectibles were being sold at the event.

Many characters were also present at the expo such as The Joker, Storm Troopers and many other fictional characters.

WWE Hall of Famer Paul Ellering was the special guest at the event.

For the return expo worker Jeff Jones Jr. says he was excited to be back in full force.

“It’s just incredible seeing everything here. We get it all set up, we laid out the tables the other day and that kind of got me hyped for it. Seeing all the tables laying out knowing where everyone is going to go. Seeing new vendors, old vendors and people I’ve never met before. And we have a special guest that I’ve never met before,” said Jones Jr.

Jones says he expects the expo to be back next year around the same date and he hopes to see it continue to grow like it has in the past.

