Marietta College choir demonstrates support for Ukraine through music

MARIETTA, Ohio (WTAP) - A choir at Marietta College is showing their support for Ukraine with music.

The lyrics may have been in Ukrainian but the gesture of solidarity was universal.

Choir Director Jay Dougherty explained the song.

“..., a lot of the lyrics are talking about ‘Grant us freedom. Grant us peace. You know, grant us solidarity.’”

Singers gathered in a small room to sing the Ukrainian hymn, filming it in hopes that it reaches a wider audience online…a small gesture in response to the Ukraine crisis.

Choir Member Maya Suarez said, “…, it’s heartbreaking to hear about and to know if we can do anything to help, even if it’s something as small as singing a song and posting it online, then I want to be involved and I think we can all share that sentiment.”

Women wore traditional Ukrainian shawls and many wore pins dawning the colors of the Ukrainian flag. Dougherty wanted to keep it authentic.

He explained, “..., so I looked into scarves and different kinds of pins we could have and, in my searching, I found these Ukrainian shawls that are very traditional and customary to their culture…,”

Like many of us, Dougherty’s been following the news.

“I just kind of felt helpless at home, thinking to myself, what can I do in my station in life to be a part of something to help the community, to help people understand what’s going on around the world and I thought hey I’ve got a choir. Why not do something with that?”

Answering a call to action with music...a chorus in the shadow of war.

