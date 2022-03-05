NCAA basketball tournament gives local businesses a little boost

MARIETTA, Ohio. (WTAP) - It’s only the second time in history Marietta College’s men and women’s basketball teams will be playing in the NCAA tournament.

The weekend buzz is already being felt by some local businesses.

WTAP contacted a handful of local restaurants Friday afternoon, and multiple said they’d already seen a boost from basketball teams stopping by.

Da Vinci’s owner Chris Bender said they’ve seen a couple teams roll through, stocking up on pasta, carb-loading before the big event. She said, with the game on top of First Friday and nice weather, this weekend’s looking up.

“It’s going to be a good weekend with the weather predictions - the way it’s going to be and everyone being out and about. It’s going to be good for business.”

Bender added that she hopes to see families stop by for the big games.

While some local restaurants are carrying on business as usual, 740 Social said it bulked up on staffing in anticipation.

