Parkersburg South HS thespian troupe performs play for W.Va. Festival
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - The Parkersburg South High School thespian troupe is showcasing a play they are submitting for a state festival.
The Parkersburg South thespian troupe gave a showing of their play “Fire Exit.”
The play is a short performance that is being submitted to for the West Virginia Thespian Festival.
Director, Doug Parks, says that the play deals a lot with dark material throughout the play and that he’s proud of what the actors are able to accomplish with the play given the themes.
“It’s a hard topic for these guys to understand. And they really grasp it and do a great job and I couldn’t be prouder of them,” says Parks.
The thespian troupe used this play in competitions against Ripley High School and Parkersburg High School.
Copyright 2022 WTAP. All rights reserved.