Parkersburg South HS thespian troupe performs play for W.Va. Festival

WTAP News @ 5- Parkersburg South HS thespian troupe performs play for WV festival
By Mitchell Blahut
Published: Mar. 4, 2022 at 7:44 PM EST
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - The Parkersburg South High School thespian troupe is showcasing a play they are submitting for a state festival.

The Parkersburg South thespian troupe gave a showing of their play “Fire Exit.”

The play is a short performance that is being submitted to for the West Virginia Thespian Festival.

Director, Doug Parks, says that the play deals a lot with dark material throughout the play and that he’s proud of what the actors are able to accomplish with the play given the themes.

“It’s a hard topic for these guys to understand. And they really grasp it and do a great job and I couldn’t be prouder of them,” says Parks.

The thespian troupe used this play in competitions against Ripley High School and Parkersburg High School.

