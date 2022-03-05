Advertisement

Williamstown MS vocalist selected as finalist for W.Va. Solo and Ensemble Festival

Williamstown MS vocalist selected as finalist for W.Va. Solo and Ensemble Festival(Mitchell Blahut - WTAP)
By Mitchell Blahut
Published: Mar. 4, 2022 at 8:36 PM EST
WILLIAMSTOWN, W.Va. (WTAP) - A vocalist from Williamstown Middle School is a finalist for the West Virginia Solo and Ensemble Festival.

Zoe King is one of the few people going to the festival as a finalist.

King says that it is an honor to be able to showcase her talents and display the work that she puts in practicing five hours per week.

King says that she has been singing music since she was in second grade and credits her many choir directors through her singing with helping her get to this point.

“I think without them I definitely would not be where I am today with that,” says King. “Because just over the years, learning things from different choir directors, it’s been such an improvement over the years.”

King says that another influence on her success are her parents.

She says that some artists that inspire her most are Katy Perry, Olivia Rodrigo and Taylor Swift.

