Wood and Jackson Co. middle schools compete in regional W.Va. history bowl

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Middle schoolers are competing at Blennerhassett Middle School for the regional championship for the West Virginia history bowl.

Eight teams are in this competition from six schools (Edison, Vandevender, Jackson, Hamilton, Blennerhassett, and Ritchie) who are looking to showcase their knowledge of the Mountain State.

“It is very important to get these kids a sense of where they belong in the world,” says history bowl coordinator, Matthew McGrew. “And how West Virginia fits into that larger world. The culturally rich diversity that we have in the Mountain State.”

Organizers of the event prepared up to two thousand different questions. The questions are not only about history and geography, but pop culture, sports and much more.

“West Virginia has had a real impact culturally. Even in the United States with the fact that world famous country singers, world famous athletes are from here, from this very area,” says Vandevender Middle School history bowl sponsor, Dennis Craig. “And it’s neat to see them get excited about the fact that they don’t need to know names and dates and places. They know that culturally that where they’re from is relevant.”

Organizers and educators say that they are excited to see the students so interested in learning about the state they live in.

“We do hope that knowing more about the state will help inspire them to stay here or at least to come back here some day and help build that community,” says McGrew.

And to potentially see them stay in West Virginia.

“You always hear kids saying ‘I can’t wait to get away. I can’t wait to go somewhere else.’ But we are finally going to need a generation who says, ‘I’m going to create these opportunities here.’ And people have done it before,” says Craig. “They learn about these pioneers coming here and starting in this state and finding industries and finding new ways of succeeding. I would love to see a new generation get inspired by what they hear and what they’ve learned and create that for themselves in the state.”

Edison Middle School is the winner of the regional competition and a team from Jackson Middle School is the runner-up.

Both of them will be heading to the state tournament.

Copyright 2022 WTAP. All rights reserved.