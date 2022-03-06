Quarter annual holistic health and psychic fair returns to Lafayette hotel

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - The fair included many different alternative health and recovery methods.

Booths included dream catchers, crystals and spiritual readings performed by readers at the event.

Event reader Bryan Peters says he has been involved in alternative health since he was a child and is seeing a recent resurgence.

”Even within probably the last 10 years there has definitely been a resurgence as far as looking at alternative ways for health and wellbeing,” said Peters.

He has also seen an increase of larger corporations who have adopted the alternative practices.

“I think there is definitely a calling for this type of work to be able to more into that holistic energy. Even Cleveland clinic has reiki professionals on staff now a days,” said Peters.

The fair has two more dates scheduled in the Lafayette hotel for 2022. The next date will be August 7 and November 6 of this year.

