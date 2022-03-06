Advertisement

Quarter annual holistic health and psychic fair returns to Lafayette hotel

WTAP News @ 6
By Kheron Alston
Published: Mar. 6, 2022 at 6:25 PM EST|Updated: 23 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - The fair included many different alternative health and recovery methods.

Booths included dream catchers, crystals and spiritual readings performed by readers at the event.

Event reader Bryan Peters says he has been involved in alternative health since he was a child and is seeing a recent resurgence.

”Even within probably the last 10 years there has definitely been a resurgence as far as looking at alternative ways for health and wellbeing,” said Peters.

He has also seen an increase of larger corporations who have adopted the alternative practices.

“I think there is definitely a calling for this type of work to be able to more into that holistic energy. Even Cleveland clinic has reiki professionals on staff now a days,” said Peters.

The fair has two more dates scheduled in the Lafayette hotel for 2022. The next date will be August 7 and November 6 of this year.

Copyright 2022 WTAP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Joslyn “Pookey” Loraine Trent Obit
Obituary: Trent, Joslyn “Pookey” Loraine
Wreck in Vincent
One person dead, one child injured after two-car wreck in Vincent, Ohio
Roger Allen Stewart II Obit
Obituary: Stewart II, Roger Allen
A West Virginia man has been sentenced to six years in prison in a $4.3 million truck warranty...
Men sentenced in $4.3M truck warranty fraud scheme

Latest News

WVU-Parkersburg hosting display to show Women’s History during March
WVU-Parkersburg hosting display to show Women’s History during March
MOV Transit Authority expects increase in people using Easy Riders
MOV Transit Authority expects increase in people using Easy Riders
The primary election in Wood County is set for Tuesday, May 10
Interested in working the polls? Here’s who to call
Road Closed
Parkersburg-Belpre Bridge closed by downed powerlines
According to the West Virginia Division of Highway, Arvilla Bridge on Pleasants County Route 7...
Lane Closure on Pleasants CR 7, Arvilla Bridge, on Friday, March 11, 2022