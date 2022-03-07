Parkersburg-Belpre Bridge closed by downed powerlines

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Dispatchers with the Wood County 911 Center said around 3:50 p.m. Monday that the Parkersburg-Belpre Bridge is closed because of downed powerlines.

Officials said there are downed powerlines all over the county, though they had no active crashes when dispatchers spoke with WTAP.

A supervisor at the 911 Center said she believes the Memorial Bridge (toll bridge) is still open.

We’ll keep you updated as we learn more.

