Interested in working the polls? Here’s who to call

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - In Wood County, we are two months out from the May primary elections and if you’re still interested in being a poll worker, election officials say it’s not too late.

Wood County Clerk Mark Rhodes says that poll worker placements are primarily handled by the county’s political parties.

He says you should have already been contacted by your party.

However, if you have not been contacted or are still interested, Rhodes says to call the County Clerk’s office... “We work from their lists first to make sure that, you know, who they have nominated is still willing to work. And then... we have an alternate list (for) when people start to drop out, then we’ll start filling in with that list.”

Rhodes says his team has had to make several changes to both the precinct and magisterial district maps.

He says you can now find out your magisterial district, State House district, State Senate district, and United States Congressional District using the website, mapwv.gov/vote

The primary election is set for Tuesday, May 10.

