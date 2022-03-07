Advertisement

Lane Closure on Pleasants CR 7, Arvilla Bridge, on Friday, March 11, 2022

According to the West Virginia Division of Highway, Arvilla Bridge on Pleasants County Route 7 at mile marker 3.00, will be closed from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Friday, March 11, 2022 for a bridge inspection.(Copyright: <a href='https://www.123rf.com/profile_chalabala'>chalabala</a>)
By Andrew Noll
Published: Mar. 7, 2022 at 2:46 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - According to the West Virginia Division of Highway, Arvilla Bridge on Pleasants County Route 7 at mile marker 3.00, will be closed from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Friday, March 11, 2022 for a bridge inspection.

Motorists are not expected to experience any major delays but proceed with caution in the work zone. Also make sure to follow the direction of all traffic control devices.

Flaggers will be present to maintain two-way traffic.

Inclement weather or any unforeseen circumstances may lead to a change of the inspection date

