MOV Transit Authority expects increase in people using Easy Riders

By Mitchell Blahut
Published: Mar. 7, 2022 at 5:07 PM EST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Some people in the Mid-Ohio Valley may be looking for other ways to get around because of rising gas prices.

Officials with the Mid-Ohio Valley Transit Authority expect to see more people using public transportation.

Transit system manager, Michael Kesterson, says that the transit authority has seen this in the past when gas prices have jumped.

“It’s going to be hard. Tough on a lot of folks to fill that car up for 50, 60, 70 dollars to fill your car up when you can jump on a bus for 75 cents and get to a lot of places that they go to grocery stores, doctor’s appointments,” says Kesteron.

Kesterson says that the transit authority is also looking to bring back the “night riders” routes again when they make up the drivers shortage.

Those applying must have a CDL license with a passenger endorsement.

