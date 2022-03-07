Obituary: Barnhart, Wilma Lou

BELPRE, Ohio (WTAP) - Wilma Lou Barnhart, 81, of Belpre passed away March 7, 2022 at her residence. She was born on August 29, 1940 in Belpre, OH, the daughter of the late Everett Granville and Docia Pearl Taylor Richards.

Wilma was devoted to her family and enjoyed time with her children and grandchildren. She enjoyed sewing, quilting, vegetable and flower gardening and crafts. Wilma was always feeding the birds, squirrels and rabbits in her neighborhood. She was a member of the Belpre Church of Nazarene and had many special friends at the church.

Wilma is survived by her daughters Vivian Shutts (Billy), Catherine Harpold (William), Kimberly Stevens, Angela Miller (Ryan), Melissa Butcher (James), eleven grandchildren, sixteen great grandchildren and one on the way, sisters Belinda Doan, Violet Richards, Roberta Coler, brothers Jerry Richards, Steven Richards and several nieces and nephews.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband Thomas Edward Barnhart, brothers Rondell Richards, Russell “Ray” Richards and sisters Shirley Richards, Shelby Grimes and Linda Sinnett.

Funeral services will be 11 am Thursday at Leavitt Funeral Home, Belpre with Will Neff officiating.

Burial will follow at Rockland Cemetery.

Visitation will be 5 - 8 on Wednesday and for one hour prior to the service on Thursday.

Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.LeavittFuneralHome.com.

