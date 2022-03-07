Obituary: Hall, Paul Edsel

MINERAL WELLS, W.Va. (WTAP) - Paul Edsel Hall, 85, of Mineral Wells, WV died Saturday, March 5, 2022 at the Marietta Memorial Hospital after an extended illness.

He was born October 5, 1936 in Roane County, a son of the late Edward and Dorothy Schreckengost Hall.

Paul retired from Ames after 35 years of service. He enjoyed life. Some of his greatest enjoyments were farming, reading, his Bible, his grand-children and great grand-children.

He is survived by his wife Francine of 60 years; two sons, David (Leslie) Hall and Rusty (Julie) Hall of Mineral Wells; four grand-children; six great grand-children and one sister, Phyllis (Robert) Nichols of Newark.

In addition to his parents, Paul was preceded in death by two sisters, Linda Nichols and Dian Harper and one brother, Kenneth Hall.

Funeral services will be held at 1:00 pm, Wednesday, March 9th, 2022 at the Lambert-Tatman Funeral Home, Pike St., South Parkersburg with Pastor Kent Lowers officiating.

Interment will follow at the Big Tygart Cemetery, Mineral Wells. Visitation will be from 11 am – 1 pm Wednesday at the funeral home.

Lambert-Tatman Funeral Home and Crematory are honored to serve the Hall family.

Copyright 2022 WTAP. All rights reserved.