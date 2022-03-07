Obituary: Little, Howard Lee (Joe)

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Howard Lee (Joe) Little, 83, of Parkersburg, WV, went to be with the Lord on March 6, 2022.

He passed away at his residence with his family at his bedside.

He was born in Parkersburg, WV to the late Harold Little and Mary Francis (Emerick) Little.

He retired from Corning Glass after 37 years as a Millwright and enjoyed working on the family farm.

Howard Lee is survived by his wife of 52 years, Janet, and three daughters. Jo Ella (Craig) Farnsworth of Lexington, SC, Heidi Clarkson of Columbia, SC, and Vickie (Mark) Allman of Parkersburg. Also surviving are his four grandchildren: Kayla Stephens of Rock Hill, SC, Nicole (Brandon) Edwards of Parkersburg, Shawna (Jason) Stiles of Lexington, SC and Christopher (Brandi) Clarkson of Irmo, SC, and five great grandchildren, one brother, Norman (Nute) Little, four sisters, Karen Terry, Linda Little, Judy Townsend and Jean McLain, all of Parkersburg.

In addition to his parents, Howard Lee was proceeded in death by his brother, Tom Little and sister, Rebecca (Becky) Ayers.

Services will be held at Sunset Memorial Funeral Home 1934 Dupont Road Parkersburg, WV 26101. Ceremony will be officiated by Don Yeager.

Visitation will be on Thursday, March 10th, 2022, at 11 am. Funeral Service will follow at 1pm.

