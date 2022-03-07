Obituary: Loynachan, Gary E.

MARIETTA, Ohio (WTAP) - Gary E. Loynachan, 84, of Marietta, died Sunday, March 6, 2022, at Harmar Place. He was born in Barlow, OH on January 28, 1938 to the late Clinton and Lucile Linscott Loynachan.

Gary was an Army veteran having served during the Berlin Crisis. He had been employed by Dupont and retired in 1979. He then went on to become a well-known car salesman, retiring in 2005 from Summers Motors. He also attended Barlow Presbyterian Church and was an active member of The Loyal Order of Moose #1823.

He is survived by step-daughter, Malynda (Randy) Nichols, of New Castle, PA, and step-granddaughters, Miranda and Marly Nichols.

Gary was preceded in death by his parents, Clinton and Lucile, as well as his brother, Ardeane Loynachan.

Funeral services will be held on Wednesday, March 9, 2022 at 1:00pm at the Barlow Chapel of Cawley & Peoples Funeral Home with Pastor Rick Hastings officiating. Visitation will precede from 11:00am-1:00pm. Burial will be at East Lawn Memorial Park.

Cawley & Peoples Funeral Homes is honored to serve Gary’s family & offers online condolences as well as many other resources by visiting www.CawleyandPeoples.com or by going to their Facebook page.

Copyright 2022 WTAP. All rights reserved.