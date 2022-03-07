Advertisement

Obituary: Loynachan, Gary E.

Gladioli flowers from above. Obituary or death notice concept.
Gary E. Loynachan Obit(Eskymaks. | Eskymaks - stock.adobe.com)
By Andrew Noll
Published: Mar. 7, 2022 at 2:30 PM EST|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARIETTA, Ohio (WTAP) - Gary E. Loynachan, 84, of Marietta, died Sunday, March 6, 2022, at Harmar Place. He was born in Barlow, OH on January 28, 1938 to the late Clinton and Lucile Linscott Loynachan.

Gary was an Army veteran having served during the Berlin Crisis. He had been employed by Dupont and retired in 1979. He then went on to become a well-known car salesman, retiring in 2005 from Summers Motors. He also attended Barlow Presbyterian Church and was an active member of The Loyal Order of Moose #1823.

He is survived by step-daughter, Malynda (Randy) Nichols, of New Castle, PA, and step-granddaughters, Miranda and Marly Nichols.

Gary was preceded in death by his parents, Clinton and Lucile, as well as his brother, Ardeane Loynachan.

Funeral services will be held on Wednesday, March 9, 2022 at 1:00pm at the Barlow Chapel of Cawley & Peoples Funeral Home with Pastor Rick Hastings officiating. Visitation will precede from 11:00am-1:00pm. Burial will be at East Lawn Memorial Park.

Cawley & Peoples Funeral Homes is honored to serve Gary’s family & offers online condolences as well as many other resources by visiting www.CawleyandPeoples.com or by going to their Facebook page.

Copyright 2022 WTAP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Joslyn “Pookey” Loraine Trent Obit
Obituary: Trent, Joslyn “Pookey” Loraine
Wreck in Vincent
One person dead, one child injured after two-car wreck in Vincent, Ohio
Roger Allen Stewart II Obit
Obituary: Stewart II, Roger Allen
Holistic fair returns to Lafayette hotel
Quarter annual holistic health and psychic fair returns to Lafayette hotel
A West Virginia man has been sentenced to six years in prison in a $4.3 million truck warranty...
Men sentenced in $4.3M truck warranty fraud scheme

Latest News

Terry Lee Pickens Obit
Obituary: Pickens, Terry Lee
Wilma Lou Barnhart Obit
Obituary: Barnhart, Wilma Lou
Howard Lee (Joe) Little Obit
Obituary: Little, Howard Lee (Joe)
Alice Jean Wilkinson Obit
Obituary: Wilkinson, Alice Jean