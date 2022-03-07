Obituary: Miller, Mavis Fern Norman

SHOCK, W.Va. (WTAP) - Mavis Fern Norman Miller, 88, of Shock, joined her husband and two of her children in heaven on Fri., March 4 while a patient in Charleston Area Medical Center’s Hospice Unit.

Mavis is a daughter of the late Foster and Autie Groves Norman. She was preceded in death by her husband, Arlyn Bly Miller, one daughter, Peggy Dawn Miller and one son, John Jeffery Miller. She was also preceded in death by all but two of her siblings, Dawson Norman, Delmer Norman, Dallas Norman, Roscoe Norman, Randolph Norman, Hazel Griffin and Audrey Cottrill.

She was born at Shock, one of nine children. She graduated from Normantown High School and furthered her education by becoming a registered nurse through Union Protestant Hospital in Clarksburg. Mavis used her nursing license to serve her community. She began her career at Thomas Memorial Hospital in South Charleston. She returned home to Gilmer County and spent the majority of her career at Calhoun General Hospital where she worked in surgery, the emergency room and in utilization review. Approximately eight months ago, Mavis told members of her family that she would love to go into a surgical suite and see the instruments that are now used. At 87-years-old, she said she wanted to be able to compare what instruments were use when she assisted in surgeries to the ones used today. She also spent two years teaching nursing at the Calhoun-GIlmer Career Center, where she affected the lives of many student nurses. Mavis was truly her community’s nurse. Whenever someone in the Shock area was sick or hurt, there was someone getting Mavis to help. She helped willingly and several times ended up in the back of an ambulance with her neighbor on the way to the hospital. Many, many times, she was lucky enough to be able to handle the injury or illness herself. Mavis enjoyed her beautiful garden, flowers, weekend getaways with her daughter, birds, art, scouring antique malls, glassware and making breakfast for her entire family. She made biscuits that melted in your mouth.

She is survived by a son, Gregory Scott (Dovetta) Miller of Adams, KY, a daughter-in-law, Myra Chico Miller of Glenville, four grandsons, Clinton Jay (Olga) Miller of Paynesville, OH, Joshua Bly (Brandie) Miller of Glenville, Joshua (Linda) Stepp of Winfield, Jonathan (Amanda) Stepp of Canal Winchester, OH, two granddaughters, Denetta (Brian) Looney of Grundy, VA and Amanda (Jeff) Kirk of Kermit. She is also survived by 11 great-grandchildren, Nicholi, Augusta Bly, Myla Bly, Kaleb, Kelli, Cade, Jonah, Luke, Lilly, Ava and Ella. Mavis also has two sisters who survive, Etta Miller of Fort Myers, FL and Karen (Ray) Leitz of Washington. She is also survived by her two fur children Allie and Zoey.

Visitation will be Sun., March 6 at Stump Funeral Home & Cremation, Inc., Arnoldsburg, from noon until 2 p.m.

Funeral service will follow at 2 p.m. with Brett Miller, Gene Miller and Vernon Kerns officiating.

Burial will follow at the Collins Community Cemetery at Stumptown.

The family requests that expressions of sympathy be made in the form of donations to Mavis’ church, Steer Creek Church of Christ, 3466 Rosedale Rd., Normantown, WV 25267.

