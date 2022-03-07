Obituary: Pickens, Terry Lee

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Terry Lee Pickens went home to be with his Lord and Savior on Saturday, March 5, 2022. Terry was born July 23, 1950, son of the late Bill and Ethel Pickens.

Terry attended Liberty Street Church of God for many years. He loved his family very much and enjoyed spending time with them more than anything. He was a wonderful husband, father, brother, uncle, friend, and provider, but the role he cherished most was being Pap. He was so proud of his grandchildren and did so many wonderful things for them through the years.

Terry also had many wonderful friends whom he loved and he enjoyed time with them and made so many amazing memories with them. Our family will always be grateful for those who shared in his life.

He is survived by his wife of over 52 years, Connie S. Pickens; his two daughters, Tammy (David) Koreski and Heather (Mark) Minear; and six grandchildren, Tyler (Mara) Koreski, Trenton (Rylee) Koreski, Colin Minear, Iselie Minear, Dawson Koreski, and Ainslie Koreski. In addition, he is survived by his brother, Marvin (Jeanie) Pickens; his sister, Melanie (David) Bowles; his brother-in-law, Larry (Bev) Kelbaugh; nephews and nieces, Larry Kelbaugh Jr., John (Karyn) Kelbaugh, Debra (Mike) Hoelzle, Wesley (Tara) Pickens, Nathan (Lori) Pickens, Bryce (Stephanie) Pickens, Joshua (Kyla) Bowles, Kyle (Katy) Bowles, and Kaitlyn Bowles; as well as many great nephews and nieces, aunts, uncles, and cousins.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Bill and Ethel Pickens; grandparents, Les and Beulah Pickens, and Wade and Hattie Blackburn. Also his Aunt Bonnie (Don) Gant, Aunt Betty (Jim) Boso, and Uncle Gene Blackburn.

He will be so missed and his family and friends will never forget all the wonderful memories and the great sense of humor he provided.

A visitation for friends and family will be Saturday, March 19, 2022, at Liberty Street Church of God from 12 p.m. – 2 p.m., with service to follow at 2 p.m.

