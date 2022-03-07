Advertisement

Obituary: Ruddlesden, Jeanette Louise

By Andrew Noll
Published: Mar. 7, 2022 at 11:23 AM EST|Updated: 6 hours ago
TERRA ALTA, W.Va. (WTAP) - Jeanette Louise Ruddlesden, 83, of Terra Alta, WV, formally of Parkersburg, WV, departed this life Friday, March 3, 2022.

She was born February 25, 1939, in Parkersburg, WV, a daughter of the late Earl Clarence and Lillie Hope Collins.

Jeanette loved singing, rocking in her chair, and being with her family.

She is survived by her loving sons, Dalton J. Ruddlesden (Susan) of North Carolina, Edward E. Ruddlesden (Dianna Lynn) of Parkersburg, WV, and Terry W. Ruddlesden of Michigan; 8 grandchildren, 18 great grandchildren; 3 great great grandchildren; and many loving nieces and nephews.

In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her loving husband, Dalton J. Ruddlesden; grandchild, Benjamin E. Ruddlesden; brothers, Robert, Harold, Leonard, Howard, Charles, Alvin, and John Collins; and sisters, Mary Chaney, Helen Richard, and Janie Lou Cook.

A viewing will take place 4-6pm, on Tuesday, March 8, 2022, at Raiguel Funeral Home in Harrisville, WV.

Online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.mcculloughraiguel.com

