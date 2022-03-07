Obituary: Trent, Joslyn “Pookey” Loraine

MARIETTA, Ohio (WTAP) - Joslyn “Pookey” Loraine Trent, 19, of Marietta, tragically had her life taken from us March 3, 2022 in Camden Clark Medical Center.

She was born October 5, 2002 in Marietta to Henry and Lori (Williams) Antill. Joslyn was a 2021 graduate of Warren High School and the Washington County Career Center with a degree in auto body. She was employed by The Arbors as a Facility Advocate and loved her patients and their families. She was a beautiful soul who touched all the lives of everyone she met with grace, kindness, and love. She loved her family deeply. Joslyn dedicated her life to spending time with her family, friends, and career and had heart and compassion for others.

Joslyn is survived by her parents, brothers Corey Goodman of Marietta and Brycen Hasley of Augusta, GA, Uncles Robbie Williams of Marietta and David Trent of West Palm Beach, FL, Aunts Patricia Cummins of Beaver Springs, PA and Linda Brooks of Marietta.

Preceding her in death are her grandparents, Earl R. and Janet Williams, Sr. and Gerald and Kathy Erb and Uncle Earl R. Williams, Jr.

A memorial service will be held at 6:00 pm, Tuesday (March 8) at McClure-Schafer-Lankford Funeral Home with visitation on Tuesday from 12-2 and 4 until 6. Messages of sympathy may be sent to the family at www.Lankfordfh.com.

In lieu of flowers, the family would appreciate donations to Gofundme: //www.gofundme.com/f/please-help-fund-joslyn-trents-funeral.

Thank you so much in advance for your donation. Life is so precious, and we ask you to please hold your loved ones a little tighter. Be slow to anger and quick to forgive. God bless you.

