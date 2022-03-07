Obituary: Vekich, Steve J.

MARIETTA, Ohio (WTAP) - Steve J. Vekich, 97, of Marietta, passed away on March 3, 2022 at The Arbors. He was born on December 8, 1924, in Duluth, MN. He was the son of the late Joseph Steve Vekich and Frances Gerica Vekich. Steve attended Washington Grade School in Duluth, MN, McKinley Grade School in South Range, WI and Superior East High School in Superior, WI. He enlisted in the US Army Air Force in July 1945. Steve completed basic training at Jefferson Barracks, MO, CTD at Butler University in Indianapolis, IN, A/C Preflight in San Antonio, TX, aerial gunnery training at Harlingen Air Field in TX, and Bombardier Training in San Angelo, TX. He was honorably discharged as a 2nd Lt. in Rome, NY, in October, 1945.

Steve attended the University of Buffalo, receiving a BS in Mechanical Engineering in 1950. He later received an MBA from Ohio University in 1970.

He was employed by Union Carbide in Duluth, MN, Niagara Falls, NY, Ashtabula, OH, Portland, OR, Cleveland, OH, and Marietta, OH, retiring in 1985 from the Marietta location. He later served as adjunct instructor at Washington State and Marietta College.

Steve was a member of the American Legion Post 64, Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 5108, ILR at Marietta College, The Basilica of St. Mary of the Assumption as well as several local organizations.

In addition to his parents, Steve was preceded in death by brothers, Joseph F. Vekich and Anthony J. Vekich. He is survived by his wife, Inez Florence Snider Vekich, brother, Frank (Helen) Vekich of Barker, NY, and sister, Neda Francis of Naples, FL.

Funeral services will be held on Tuesday, March 8, 2022 at 1:00 pm at the Marietta Chapel of Cawley & Peoples Funeral Homes, with Monsignor John Michael Campbell as celebrant. Visitation will be held from 11:00am-1:00pm.

Burial to follow at Rockland Cemetery in Belpre, OH with full military rites observed.

Memorial contributions may be directed to the Steven J. and Inez F. Vekich Scholarship Fund, c/o Marietta College Attention: Advancement Office, 215 5th Street, Marietta, Ohio 45750.

Cawley & Peoples Funeral Homes is honored to serve Steve’s family and offers online condolences as well as many other resources by visiting www.CawleyandPeoples.com or by going to their Facebook page.

Copyright 2022 WTAP. All rights reserved.