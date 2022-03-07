Obituary: Wilkinson, Alice Jean

VIENNA, W.Va. (WTAP) - Alice Jean Wilkinson, 91, of Vienna, WV, went to be with our Lord on March 5, 2022.

She was born in Pennsylvania, the daughter of the late Charles and Myrtle Traylor.

Alice is survived by her daughter, Nancy Hines (Richard).

In addition to her parents, Alice was preceded in death by her husband, Edward Wilkinson; daughter, Lisa Ambler; sister, Mildred Kelly; and brother, Robert Traylor.

There will be no visitation or services. Burial will be at Evergreen North Cemetery. Lambert-Tatman Funeral Home, Vienna is honored to serve the Wilkinson family. Online condolences may be made at www.lamberttatman.com.

Copyright 2022 WTAP. All rights reserved.