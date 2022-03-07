Advertisement

Obituary: Wilkinson, Alice Jean

Alice Jean Wilkinson Obit
Alice Jean Wilkinson Obit(none)
By Andrew Noll
Published: Mar. 7, 2022 at 11:52 AM EST|Updated: 5 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

VIENNA, W.Va. (WTAP) - Alice Jean Wilkinson, 91, of Vienna, WV, went to be with our Lord on March 5, 2022.

She was born in Pennsylvania, the daughter of the late Charles and Myrtle Traylor.

Alice is survived by her daughter, Nancy Hines (Richard).

In addition to her parents, Alice was preceded in death by her husband, Edward Wilkinson; daughter, Lisa Ambler; sister, Mildred Kelly; and brother, Robert Traylor.

There will be no visitation or services. Burial will be at Evergreen North Cemetery. Lambert-Tatman Funeral Home, Vienna is honored to serve the Wilkinson family. Online condolences may be made at www.lamberttatman.com.

Copyright 2022 WTAP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Joslyn “Pookey” Loraine Trent Obit
Obituary: Trent, Joslyn “Pookey” Loraine
Wreck in Vincent
One person dead, one child injured after two-car wreck in Vincent, Ohio
Roger Allen Stewart II Obit
Obituary: Stewart II, Roger Allen
Holistic fair returns to Lafayette hotel
Quarter annual holistic health and psychic fair returns to Lafayette hotel
A West Virginia man has been sentenced to six years in prison in a $4.3 million truck warranty...
Men sentenced in $4.3M truck warranty fraud scheme

Latest News

Terry Lee Pickens Obit
Obituary: Pickens, Terry Lee
Wilma Lou Barnhart Obit
Obituary: Barnhart, Wilma Lou
Howard Lee (Joe) Little Obit
Obituary: Little, Howard Lee (Joe)
Gary E. Loynachan Obit
Obituary: Loynachan, Gary E.