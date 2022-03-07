Advertisement

Parkersburg Violent Crimes and Narcotics Task Force honored

The local task force was recently named Task Force of the Year by the Appalachia High Intensity Drug Trafficking Areas {HIDTA) program
WTAP News @ 6
By Kurtis Bradley Brown
Published: Mar. 6, 2022 at 8:18 PM EST|Updated: 21 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - The Parkersburg Violent Crimes and Narcotics Task Force is a group that often works covertly but this week, they were given recognition in front of the Wood County Commissioners for their service to others.

The local task force was recently named Task Force of the Year by the Appalachia High Intensity Drug Trafficking Areas {HIDTA) program.

The honor was given “in recognition of law enforcement excellence and outstanding teamwork.”

According to the Appalachia HIDTA, the task force’s efforts “give witness to the effectiveness of the HIDTA concept and exemplify the highest level of accomplishment in the execution of our joint mission.”

“A lot of people don’t understand how much goes into some of these investigations and how detailed they can be,” says Wood County Prosecuting Attorney Pat Lefebure. “I know the wire we ran a year or two ago... That wire investigation resulted in the seizure of 150 pounds of methamphetamine in the Columbus area, which was the largest seizure of meth... and that’s from our task force.”

The task force is a joint mission between the Parkersburg Police Department, Wood County Sheriff’s Office, Vienna Police Department, Williamstown Police Department, and the Wood County Prosecutors Office.

Representatives of each agency were present for the recognition.

Copyright 2022 WTAP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Joslyn “Pookey” Loraine Trent Obit
Obituary: Trent, Joslyn “Pookey” Loraine
Wreck in Vincent
One person dead, one child injured after two-car wreck in Vincent, Ohio
Roger Allen Stewart II Obit
Obituary: Stewart II, Roger Allen
Holistic fair returns to Lafayette hotel
Quarter annual holistic health and psychic fair returns to Lafayette hotel
A West Virginia man has been sentenced to six years in prison in a $4.3 million truck warranty...
Men sentenced in $4.3M truck warranty fraud scheme

Latest News

WVU-Parkersburg hosting display to show Women’s History during March
WVU-Parkersburg hosting display to show Women’s History during March
MOV Transit Authority expects increase in people using Easy Riders
MOV Transit Authority expects increase in people using Easy Riders
The primary election in Wood County is set for Tuesday, May 10
Interested in working the polls? Here’s who to call
Road Closed
Parkersburg-Belpre Bridge closed by downed powerlines
According to the West Virginia Division of Highway, Arvilla Bridge on Pleasants County Route 7...
Lane Closure on Pleasants CR 7, Arvilla Bridge, on Friday, March 11, 2022