Parkersburg Violent Crimes and Narcotics Task Force honored

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - The Parkersburg Violent Crimes and Narcotics Task Force is a group that often works covertly but this week, they were given recognition in front of the Wood County Commissioners for their service to others.

The local task force was recently named Task Force of the Year by the Appalachia High Intensity Drug Trafficking Areas {HIDTA) program.

The honor was given “in recognition of law enforcement excellence and outstanding teamwork.”

According to the Appalachia HIDTA, the task force’s efforts “give witness to the effectiveness of the HIDTA concept and exemplify the highest level of accomplishment in the execution of our joint mission.”

“A lot of people don’t understand how much goes into some of these investigations and how detailed they can be,” says Wood County Prosecuting Attorney Pat Lefebure. “I know the wire we ran a year or two ago... That wire investigation resulted in the seizure of 150 pounds of methamphetamine in the Columbus area, which was the largest seizure of meth... and that’s from our task force.”

The task force is a joint mission between the Parkersburg Police Department, Wood County Sheriff’s Office, Vienna Police Department, Williamstown Police Department, and the Wood County Prosecutors Office.

Representatives of each agency were present for the recognition.

