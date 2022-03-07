Tara Fleming signs with Marietta College for Track and Field

WILLIAMSTOWN, W.Va. (WTAP) -

Tara Fleming has signed to Marietta College to run track and field for the Pioneers.

Fleming was primarily a hurdler for the Yellow Jackets track and field team, and she knows that will be her specialty in helping Marietta College’s track team.

Tara held her signing ceremony outside the Williamstown gymnasium on Monday afternoon, surrounded by friends, teammates, and family members.

Tara’s dad had been her at-home coach, and she says she will work with him to prepare for the upcoming season for Marietta.

Copyright 2022 WTAP. All rights reserved.